Dayton J. Miller, lifelong resident of St. Anthony, Idaho, passed away peacefully March 10, 2021, at the age of 79, surrounded by his family. Dayton was born June 12, 1941. He was the second of five children born to Ronald and Elda Miller. He is proceeded in death by; his is parents; older brother Rex; and younger brother Larry. He is survived in death by his four children; Brenda (Brad) Stoor of Rexburg, Idaho; Rob (Caprice) Miller of St. Anthony, Idaho; Jay (Shanna) Miller of St. Anthony, Idaho; Shelli (Jeff) Brown of Ririe, Idaho; eleven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren; Additionally, he is survived by two siblings; younger sister Trena (Dwight) Porter of West Jordan, Utah; younger brother Russ (Jill) Miller of St. Anthony Idaho; and sisters in law Helen and Claudette both of St. Anthony, Idaho plus numerous nieces and nephews. Dayton grew up in the Twin Groves area near St. Anthony, Idaho where he worked on the family farm raising crops, changing water, raising pigs, beef cattle, rabbits, and milking cows. He graduated from South Fremont high school and began driving truck for Roger Brothers Potatoes in Rexburg shortly thereafter. He then transitioned to hauling cattle for Myers Brothers Feedlot in Sugar City. Approximately 20 years later he began transporting fuel for companies like Ray Oakey in Rexburg, Bowen and Hall, and eventually Conrad and Bischoff fuel companies, both in Idaho Falls. Over the years Dayton has driven truck across most of the Northwest United States either transporting cattle for local ranchers and cattle operations or supplying fuel to gas stations throughout the Snake River Valley and accompanying areas. Most recently and probably his most rewarding employment opportunity came when he started working alongside his oldest son Rob. Together they formed a cattle hauling trucking company which provided them opportunities to rub shoulders with many wonderful friends and acquaintances. If it was early spring or late fall it meant cattle were being shipped to the forest or back to the homestead. That also meant that Dayton was knee deep in cow manure, driving truck, having fun, and helping hard working people and friends. Outside of family and friends, horses and hunting ranked towards the top. In earlier years he loved to race chariot teams during the winter months with his brothers and friends. Together, they developed some very competitive horses and teams that challenged the best chariot racers at state and world competitions. He would spend many hours after work helping to prepare a team of horses for the weekend races that occurred throughout Idaho, Wyoming, and Utah. As for hunting, dad fully enjoyed that cold and often times snowy part of the year. It meant that he could saddle up a good horse, throw a gun over his shoulder or in the scabbard and ride through beautiful country with friends and family. Dad was a family man through and through. He loved his family. He loved being where they were and watching them do what they do. He looked for opportunities to help and support his family whether it involved completing a task, guiding us through personal trials, or attending a rodeo's or some other sporting event for his children, grandchildren, and extended family. He loved to watch family participate in their individual events and often times you could find the "Big Rig" parked nearby, running, and waiting. He didn't want to miss out, even if it meant working all night in order to meet his obligations. Dayton was a loyal friend to many. He felt a strong obligation to ensure that the needs of each of his friends was met often times before his own. The acts of kindness he rendered always demonstrated personal intrinsic meaning to the many recipients. Our family wants to acknowledge and thank all the wonderful individuals that have been a part of dad's life over the years. Whether you are immediate family, extended family, family friend, or intimate friend, we express our sincere appreciation for your influence in our dad's life. We would also to thank the wonderful doctors and caregivers at the University of Utah Hospital for their care of dad and our family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the St. Anthony, LDS Stake Center, 247 E. 4th N., St. Anthony, Idaho, with Bishop Russ Miller of the Twin Groves 2nd Ward officiating. The family will receive friends and family Monday evening from 5:30-7:00 at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. 1st E., in Rexburg, and Tuesday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the St. Anthony Stake Center prior to services. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Dayton 6/12/1941 - 3/10/2021Miller