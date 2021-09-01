Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Ernie J. Miller, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 27, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice. Ernie was born July 6, 1956, in Irwin, Idaho, to Lawrence R. Miller and Hazel Louise Shelton Hatfield. Ernie had 3 siblings Mary Lou, Donna Kay, and Larry. He grew up and attended schools in Irwin and graduated from Bonneville High School. After high school he joined the Army in 1973. He also attended the University of Idaho, graduating with an Engineering Degree. Ernie served as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Ernie officially retired in 2013. On December 8, 1975, he married Lacinda (Cindy) Carson Mundis in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ernie and Cindy made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Ernie started working for Argonne in security in 1985. He worked his way until he was a facility manager for INL when he retired in 2013. Ernie enjoyed coaching his 3 sons in baseball and basketball. He also coached grandson David and Cade in baseball. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles or anything else outdoors. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren. Ernie is survived by his son, Michael J Miller of Lilburn, GA; son, Jason Lee (Janelle) Miller of Ammon, ID; son, Timothy Neil (Kathryn) Miller of Idaho Falls, ID; honorary son, Cade Budak of Laramie, WY; and seven grandchildren Kaleb, David (Alyx), Brooke, Penelope, Charlotte, Abigail, and Hailey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Miller (wife), Lawrence Miller (father), Louise Hatfield (mother) and Larry Miller (brother). Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Idaho Army National Guard Honor Guard. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ernie 7/6/1956 - 8/27/2021J. Miller