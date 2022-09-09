Jacqueline "Jacky" Jessen Miller born June 22, 1944 in St. Anthony Idaho to John Frederick "Jack" Jessen Jr. and Nieca Cordingley. She died September 5, 2022 at her home. She lived in Squirrel, Idaho until she was in 3rd grade when her parents moved into town where she attended school in Ashton. She graduated from North Fremont High School in 1962. She met Russell Miller through family friends and they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 20, 1964. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many different callings in Ashton 4th Ward but especially loved being the compassionate service leader where she served for over 10 years. She loved to serve and she always tried to find ways to do it. Jacky served in the Rexburg Temple for many years and attended the Temple as often as she could. She is preceded in death by her husband Russell Miller, son Ken Miller, brother Lowell (late Maria) Carlson, parents Jack and Nieca Jessen. She is survived by her children: Mark (Stacy) Red Fox, Bryan (Cathy) Miller, Kim (Todd) Reese, Maryann Red Fox, Jack (Shannon) Miller, Cate Brings Horse; siblings: Kaye (late Bill) Black, Bruce (Sharon) Jessen; 26 grandchildren, 24 great-grands with 2 on the way. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12, at the Ashton LDS Stake Center, 516 N. 2nd Street, with Bishop Steven Reynolds of the Ashton 4th Ward officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the stake center. Burial will be in the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Services will be streamed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa2eGxRZ09_zd2PISMaFsmw/live Jacky 6/22/1944 - 9/5/2022Miller