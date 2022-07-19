Jody Lee Myers Miller, 90, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2022, in Ammon, Idaho, of natural causes. Known lovingly as "Grandma Jody" by all, she will be greatly missed. Jody was born March 29, 1932, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Lee Roy Myers and Sara Catheline Guthrie Myers. She was the 4th of 5 children, with older sisters, Margaret, Theda, and Dottie, and a younger brother, "Chick." Jody would spend time in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas, and would go on to marry Michael A. Miller. Together, they had a daughter, Michelle, in 1958. Michelle was everything to Jody. Mike and Jody ran a carnival for many years. Though they would later divorce, Mike and Jody would remain close friends. Jody later married Lt. Col. Delbert T. Kunz and followed him to Teton Valley, Idaho, where she would make her home. For many years, Jody owned and operated an in-home daycare center in Victor across from the Victor Elementary School. Jody always wanted a large family. She loved running the daycare center. She was known as "Grandma Jody" to several generations of children in Teton Valley. For many years, Grandma only charged $1 an hour for daycare. When asked why she charged so little she'd say, "These Moms have to work too." Grandma Jody was truly one of the most loving, selfless people. Jody was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed teaching in the church youth programs. Jody is survived by her grandchildren, Christian (Julie) Kunz of Laie, Hawaii, Cindy Kay (Kris) Peterson of Seattle, Washington, and Joe (Anastasia) Kunz of Idaho Falls, Idaho; great grandchildren, Kayden, Katelyn, Tyler, Krista, Drew, Sophie, and Camilla. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters; her daughter, Michelle Kunz-Taylor; and Lt. Col. Delbert T. Kunz. Per Jody's request, there will not be a public funeral service. A small family memorial for her descendants will take place at a later date. Interment will be in the Driggs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Humane Society. Jody was an animal lover (she owned a mountain lion at one time) and rescued hundreds of stray cats and took them to the Humane Society to be adopted. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jody 3/29/1932 - 7/15/2022Lee Miller
