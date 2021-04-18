Billie "Bill" Miller, Jr., 95, passed away April 14, 2021. He was born March 23, 1926 in Freedom, Wyoming to Mary Avella Hill and Aaron Parley "Bill" Miller. He went through the 6th grade in Glenn, Idaho in a one room schoolhouse. He attended 7th and 8th grades in Freedom, Wyoming and High School in Afton, Wyoming. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and served until August 1945. After he returned from the service he worked with his father on their ranch while going to flight school. In 1948, he entered Colorado State University where he attended for two years. He married Yvonne Weeks in 1949 and together they had five children but later divorced. In 1956 he went to work at the Bureau of Reclamation in Palisades, Idaho where he worked until he retired in 1987. He married Zora Craft Allen in 1971 and their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1974. Zora came to the marriage with five children and Bill adopted all of them. After he retired, Bill ran his own excavation business for 10 years. His wife Zora passed away in 1991. He later married Carmen Craft Harris and they started living the snowbird life, living in Idaho in the summer and Nevada, Arizona, or Utah in the winter. Bill is survived by his wife, Carmen Miller of St. George, Utah; sister, Sybil Hooper of Wickenberg, Arizona; children: Ryan (Stacy) Livingston of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Fred (Kim) Miller of Irwin, Idaho, Mindy (Denny) Olson of Rigby, Idaho, Linda Jackson of Irwin, Idaho, Dawna (David) Warr of Yerington, Nevada and Karen (Keith) Black of Las Vegas, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Zora; brothers: Gene Owen Miller, Jesse Earl Miller and Melvin Grant Miller; sons: Michael Miller and Daniel Seitz; daughter, Denise Barnes; and son-in-law, Rick Jackson. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Bill 3/28/1926 - 4/14/2021Miller Jr.
