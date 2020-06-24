Lacinda "Cindy" Carson Miller, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 22, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Cindy was born April 30, 1958, in Yakima, Washington, to Carson Mundis and Lucille Moss Mundis. She grew up in Goldendale, Washington, and attended Goldendale High School. In 1975, she moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, and attended and graduated from Skyline High School. On June 6, 1974, she met the love of her life and soulmate, Ernie J. Miller in Goldendale, Washington. On December 8, 1975, they were married in Idaho Falls, and together they had three boys: Michael, Jason, Timothy, and an unadopted son, Cade Budak. Cindy and Ernie made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Cindy owned and operated Cindy's Day Care for 28 years. In her spare time, Cindy loved the outdoors, especially going camping. She loved to play the slot machines and would always win a lot of money. She also enjoyed cooking and quilting. Most of all, she loved her family and friends and spending time with them. Cindy is survived by her loving husband, Ernie; sons, Michael J Miller of Lilburn, GA, Jason Lee (Janelle) Miller of Ammon, ID, Timothy Neil (Kathryn) Miller of Idaho Falls, ID, and Cade Budak of Jackson, WY; brothers, Lee (Traci) McClanathan of Selah, WA, and John Paul McClanathan of Eagle, ID; and 7 grandchildren: Kaleb, David, Brooke, Charlotte, Penelope, Abigail, and Hailey. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Ralph Mundis and Michael Schmith; and her parents. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior. Interment will be in the Fielding Memorial Niche Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Stroke Association, https://americanstroke.org/donate/. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lacinda "Cindy" 4/30/1958 - 6/22/2020Miller
+1