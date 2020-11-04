Nanette Fullmer Miller, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Nanette was born on March 1, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Thomas and Mildred Nixon. She was the 6th child of 8 children. Her early years were spent in Iona learning how to sing and dance from her mother. When she was 5 years old her parents divorced and her family moved back to Idaho Falls. In 1947, just after Nanette turned 11, her beloved mother passed away. She was then adopted by Vincent and Florence Larsen from Pocatello. She attended Roosevelt Elementary School, Franklin Jr. High, and Pocatello High School. Nanette made friends easily and always sang and danced. She joined many school groups and activities. In high school, Nanette was also teaching piano lessons and started her first business, Nanette's School of Dance, located in Soda Springs, Grace, and Pocatello. After graduating from high school, she attended Idaho State College. She sang in the College Concert Choir. This is where she met her first husband and her love, Farrel Estus Fuller. They were later married and sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on February 20, 1957. They were blessed with 5 children. Nanette eventually quit her schooling at ISC so that Farrell could complete his studies for his position at INL. Nanette continued to teach piano and dance in her basement to help ends meet. Nanette did eventually go back to school at what is now known as Idaho State University and at the age of 47, she received a BA degree in Elementary Education with an endorsement for K-12 music. She was then offered a job teaching 3rd Grade at Longfellow Elementary. She was then asked by District #91 to be one of the 3 music specialists that would travel to each school teaching music to children. She worked as a music specialist for 12 years before retiring. She was honored to be one of the first members of The Latter-day Sounds Choir along with her husband, Farrell. They spent many years singing, and dancing with friends and family members of the choir. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions in the Primary, Young Women's, Relief Society, Stake Music Chairman, Weblos Leader, and Ward Choir director which was always her favorite calling. She never cared who came to sing, she just wanted to make a joyful noise unto the Lord. In 1997, Farrell passed away from Cancer. In 1998, she met and married Don Miller for a time in the Idaho Falls Temple. She became a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to Don's family and considered each one of them like her own. From 2006 to 2007, Don and Nanette had the wonderful privilege of serving a mission to the Illinois, Nauvoo Mission. Along with their daily duties, Nanette became the Director of the nightly musical "Rendezvous in Old Nauvoo". Mother had 3 mottos by which she lived her life by. Greet the day with a song, Bloom where you're planted, and What's worth doing is worth doing right. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Ruth, Rula, Mardene, and Sandra; her brother, Harold; her husbands: Farrell and Don; her son, Kelly; and a grandson, Logan. She is survived by her brother, David Tingey; her children: Karen (Mark) Blatter, Kendra (Rod) Hudman, AnnJanette (Scott) McMurtrey, and Jonathon (Delanee) Fullmer; a daughter-in-law, Susan Fullmer; 29 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren with 1 more on the way. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Ammon 2nd Ward, 1100 S. Tiebreaker, Idaho Falls. Services will be broadcasted live at facebook.com/coltrinmortuary.The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Fielding Memorial Drive Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Nanette 3/1/1936 - 10/30/2020Fullmer Miller
