Ralph Lawrence Miller, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 14, 2022, at Tambree Meadows Assisted Living Center. He was under the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice. Ralph was born November 2, 1939, in Shelley, Idaho, to Robert L Miller and Esther Lillian Wilde Miller. He grew up and attended schools in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School. He also attended Idaho State University where he earned a degree in welding. Ralph served in the United States National Guard as a PFC 1st Class E in the 116th Engineering Battalion. On November 6, 1959, he married Donna Jean Youngstrom in Idaho Falls Temple. Ralph and Donna made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their four children. Ralph worked 27 years for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Donna Jean passed away in 1996. Ralph married Linda Lee Nebeker on February 14, 2009, and the Miller/Nebeker families both grew. Ralph was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved to serve and bring joy to everyone he encountered. He served in many capacities, including Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, ward missionary, and temple worker. He also served a Family History mission. Ralph had many hobbies. He enjoyed wood working, fishing, and hunting. He loved his family. He especially loved being a grandpa and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ralph is survived by his children, Craig Miller of Idaho Falls, ID, Troy Miller of Idaho Falls, ID, Sinda (Mitch) Kruger of Bakersfield, CA, Michael (Jennifer) Nebeker, of Idaho Falls, ID, Waylon (Cindy) Nebeker, of Idaho Falls, ID, Teresa (Mark) Schetrompf of Idaho Falls, ID, Jim (Kiersten) Nebeker, of Rigby, ID, and Adlina (Brett) Memmott, of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Robert (Isabelle) Miller of WA, and Russell Miller of UT; sister, Marilyn Harrington of NJ; and 43 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, eternal companion, Donna Jean Miller, daughter, Kalli Jo Miller, brothers, Joseph Miller and Marian Miller, wife, Linda Nebeker Miller, Kirby Nebeker, and grandson, Vance Payne. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Idaho Falls 31st Ward, 1165 Azalea Drive, with Bishop Robert Bidstrup officiating. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge, and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ralph 11/2/1939 - 6/14/2022Lawrence Miller
