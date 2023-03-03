With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Sidney Eleanor Miller (nee Baldwin) on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 in Seattle, Washington due to natural causes. She was 89 and moved on peacefully, surrounded by family. Sidney was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and confidante to her family and extended family friends. Sidney was born on May 2nd, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Clarence J. Baldwin and Wanda Byron Baldwin (nee Wren). Growing up in a military family, her childhood years were spread across the country: Utah, Maryland, Connecticut, Idaho, and Virginia. She graduated from Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia in 1949 and then accompanied her family to Paris, France where her father's military career took them. In Paris, she worked for the U.S. Navy within the U.S. Embassy. After 3 years in Paris, Sidney returned with her family to Arlington, Virginia. Glenn Miller, whom she had met in Junior High in St. Anthony, Idaho, asked her to marry him, and she joined him in Seattle, Washington where he was attending the University of Washington Dental School. Sidney found work in downtown Seattle for the Boeing Airplane Company employment office. Sidney and Glenn were married on July 30th, 1955 in St. Anthony and they returned there in 1957 to start a dental practice following Glenn's graduation. In St Anthony, they raised two sons, Michael and Dana, and two daughters, Brooke and Courtney. While raising her family Sidney was involved in the community by serving on the Fremont County Hospital Board and teaching Sunday School in the Community Presbyterian Church. In 1974, the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Sidney and Glenn continued to raise their family. She served on the Idaho Falls Symphony Board, modeled women's clothing, managed Glenn's dental office, and worked many retail jobs to support her family. Sidney was a sensitive and creative soul who greatly appreciated the arts, animals, and nature. She loved her many pets, especially her cats Cookie and Callie, who provided her solace and companionship during the pandemic. She was a voracious reader and avid crossword solver who was always open to taking advantage of cultural offerings whether on television or in Washington DC and Paris in her youth, and Seattle in her later years. Sidney performed in community and church choir groups, played piano, and enjoyed cooking for her family. She had a fine eye and hands for interior design, Tole Painting, and creating a comfortable and stylish home. In a bold move, Sidney and Glenn moved back to Seattle in 1998 to be close to all their children and grandchildren. They spent 20 happy years in their West Seattle home. Sidney was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Miller, father Clarence J. Baldwin, mother Wanda, and brothers Stanley and Alan. Her four children survive her, Michael Miller (Norma) of Eagle, ID, Brooke Miller (Robin Graham) of Seattle, WA, Courtney Miller (Dan Trager) of Seattle, WA, and Dana Miller (Amber Franklin) of Oxford, OH, and grandson Christopher and granddaughters Livia and Elena. In addition to the family, her smile and loving nature will be remembered by many. Sidney's family would like to thank her many caregivers at Aegis Living Ravenna over the past four years and the medical and nursing staff at the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest during her last few weeks. Sidney's Celebration of Life will occur Friday, May 26th, 1:30-3:30 pm at Wisteria Hall, Washington Park Arboretum in Seattle, Washington. Donations may be sent in Sidney's name to Seattle Humane or a charitable cause of your choice. Sidney Miller
