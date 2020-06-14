Vivian E. Miller, 76, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, LDS church member, passed away June 10, 2020. Vivian was born June 12, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, during World War II. She was nearly three when her father returned from the war and saw her for the first time. She attended the one room school house in Taylor, Idaho, (south of Idaho Falls) and later O.E. Bell Jr. High, where she met Kay Miller, fell in love and soon thereafter married. Kay & Vivian married in Thayne, Wyoming, in 1959 and were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 12th, 1964. Vivian lived in Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, and owned and operated a successful furniture retail outlet in California which brought her much joy helping to beautify peoples' homes. She also held a real estate license, sold homes, and built homes in the Greater Idaho Falls area during the 70's and Early 80's. She was very outgoing and loved to visit with everyone she met. She is survived by her children, Ruthann Miller, Danny Miller and Tammy Miller Shelley; brother & sisters, Lynn Robbins, Sandra Gifford, Melody Wolf, Thomas Robbins, Rosetta Fairbanks, Anna Marie Buno, Blane Robbins, Flora Robbins, Everette Robbins, Marty Robbins, Nancy Tucker, Jesse Robbins, Ruby Mecham; grandchildren, Mike Miller, Matthew Miller, Mitchell Miller, Samantha Miller, Rebecca Miller, Christina Miller, Johnathan Shelley, Brandan Shelley, Rebbecca Shelley, Jason Shelley, Sarah Shelley Toese, Melissa High Pitman, Brent High, Christopher Harris, and Meaghan Harris Silva; great-grandchildren, Blake Miller, Hayden Shelley, Maddex Shelley, Oliver Toese, Amarra Silva, Vincent Silva, Serene Silva, David High, Matthew Morrow, Kimber Morrow, and Hallie Pitman; great-great-grandchildren, Alaya High, Tailynn High, Braxton Adams, Cooper Adams, and Dax High. She is preceded in death by her husband Reynold "Kay" Miller, parents Gladys Mangum Browning and Edward Robbins, brothers & sister, Eddie Robbins, Daniel Robbins, Julie Robbins Mason, Nathan Robbins, and a great-grandson, Braxton Miller. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Ammon Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Vivian 6/12/1943 - 6/10/2020Miller
