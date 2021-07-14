Vonda Christensen Miller, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 12, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Vonda was born February 16, 1956, in Provo, Utah, to Clifford Von Christensen and Jean Clark Christensen. She grew up and attended schools in Tremonton, Utah, and graduated from Bear River High School. She also attended Ricks College, graduating with her Associate Degree, and then completed a Registered Nursing Program. On August 18, 1977, she married the love of her life, Doug Miller, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Vonda waited for Doug while he served a mission. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised five wonderful children. Vonda spent many years taking care of others as a Registered Nurse. Vonda was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed crocheting and participating in family history. She particularly loved doing name extracting. She served faithfully for many years as the Relief Society newsletter specialist, as well as the church bulletin specialist. She was an avid reader and loved watching movies. Some of her favorites were Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Lord of the Rings. Vonda is survived by her loving husband, Doug Miller of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Jean Christensen; children, Scott (Adrina) Miller of Rexburg, ID, Teri (Sean) Worle of Boise, ID, Stephen (Tara) Miller of Goodyear, AZ, Shaun (Kaytie) Miller of Gaylord, MI, and Charlie Miller of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Lynae (Gary) Romrell of Rexburg, ID, Maren (Mike) Decker of Prescott, AZ, and VeOnna Aldred of Salt Lake City, UT; brothers, Mike (Chris) Christensen of South Weber, UT, and Doug (Shauna) Christensen of Bountiful, UT; and 12 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father; brother-in-law, Kevin Aldred; and granddaughter, Arkadia. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Brentwood Ward Building, 2040 Brentwood Drive, with Bishop John Collins officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Wood Funeral Home (273 Ridge Avenue), and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Grant Central Cemetery . Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Vonda 2/16/1956 - 7/12/2021Christensen Miller
