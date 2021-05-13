Wauline H. Miller, 90 of Ammon, Idaho formally of St. Anthony, Idaho passed away on Monday, May 10. 2021 at a local nursing facility. She was born the first of three children to Irl and Hazel (Bare) Landacre in Dubois, Idaho on June 13, 1930. Wauline attended school in a one room schoolhouse at Bricks Creek in Clark County until the 5th grade until her parents took her sister and her to Salt Lake City. Her brother LeRoy passed away on Bricks Creek in 1937. She attended school in Salt Lake City until her junior year when she moved to St. Anthony where her father was working in the land leveling business. She graduated from High School in 1947. During her summer between her Junior and Senior year, she went to Idaho Falls and became a Nurses Aide at the Sacred Heart Hospital. Here she discovered a work ethic and desire to become a nurse. She met the love of her life, Blaine Miller, just home from the Navy, and they were married on her 17th birthday, June 13, 1947. She worked at St. Anthony Hospital and went to LPN school. She continued to go to night classes and Ricks College and Idaho State University towards her RN degree. She worked in the offices of Doctors R.R. Klamt and Shelby Garrell, after both doctors left St. Anthony she went to work for the State of Idaho at the Youth Service Center in the Health Clinic where she was employed for 19 years. After she retirement she would fill in at the Rick's College Health Center. She enjoyed working with young people. Wauline was chosen "Women of the Year" by the ST. Anthony Women's Club, taught 4-H sewing, a past president of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was awarded the first Humanitarian Award in May 2005 by the CEO of EIRMC and her fellow volunteers at EIRMC. It was a great honor for her. After her husband passed away in 1991, she moved to Ammon in 1998 with her sister, Esther. There she became involved with volunteering in many places. She was active in the EIRMC auxiliary, arranging tours of the hospital, the Cancer Center, Idaho Falls Arts Council, and the Idaho Museum. She was happiest helping other people. She bowled on a senior league, golfed sometimes 78 times a year. She and her husband spent many happy times boating and camping with their family and friends at Red Fish Lake, Jackson Hole and the Palasades. Her greatest joys were spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, although those times were few because they lived a distant away. She tried to make all the time she had with them quality time. She attended St. Paul Methodist Church and St. Anthony Community Church. Wauline is survived by her three children, Kris Beck (Craig), Debbie Jo Bickford (Jerry) and Zane Miller (Gay), 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother LeRoy and her sweetheart, Blaine Miller. A private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangement are under the care of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Idaho Falls Humane Society, Bonneville County Animal Shelter, St. Paul Methodist Church or the EIRMC Cancer Center. She was happiest with her family and helping other people. When she recovered from her illnesses and injuries, the thing that got her going again was the determination to help people and spend time volunteering with her sister Esther. She always treated everyone the way she wanted to be treated. She always felt blessed for her great family and her many, many friends. Wauline 6/13/1930 - 5/10/2021H Miller
