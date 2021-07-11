Yvonne W. Miller, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 8, 2021, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. Yvonne was born September 20, 1928, in Ririe, ID, to Jess Weeks and Charlotte Opal Marshall Weeks. She grew up and attended schools in Swan Valley, ID, and graduated from Ririe High School. Yvonne worked as a cook for Angus Restaurant in Swan Valley. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed gardening, yard work, canning and sewing. Yvonne is survived by her son, Ryan (Stacey) Livingston of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Bonnie Mary Houghton of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Fred (Kim) Miller of Swan Valley, ID; daughter, Mindy (Denny) Olson of Rigby, ID; daughter, Linda Jackson of Swan Valley, ID; brother, Melvin (Joann) Weeks of Swan Valley, ID; 15 grandchildren and 46 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Opal Weeks; siblings, Walt Weeks, Eldeen Bray, Merlon Weeks, Danny Weeks, Jay Weeks; son Mike Miller; and son-in-law, Rick Jackson. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4600 S. Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Yvonne 9/20/1928 - 7/8/2021W. Miller
