Zebbie Howard Miller of Shelley, Idaho, died March 15, 2021 at age 70. Zebbie was born May 23,1950 in Payson, Utah to Howard and Renee Miller. He was the first of four children. Zebbie was raised in Goshen, UT. During high school, Zebbie played baseball and football, calf roped, and worked on the ranch with his family. He graduated from Payson High School in 1968. To help pay for his education at Utah State University where he earned a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Education, he worked in the Burgin Mine in Eureka, Utah. He started teaching at Shelley High School, where he met Julie Ann Searle Draney. They were married on June 4, 1977. Zebbie and Julie made their home in the countryside of Shelley where he worked for 33 years as a vocational and agricultural teacher at Shelley High School. He was president of the Idaho Agricultural Teachers Association, and received multiple honors and awards on both state and national levels, including a national teaching award, and was a two-time recipient of Shelley School District Teacher of the Year. Additionally, he worked some road construction, and in the potato harvest with his family. He was very mechanically inclined, and could fix and repair virtually anything. After retiring from teaching in 2005, the Shelley High School vocational building, known as the "Forgotten Kingdom," was named in his honor. He went on to work at Melaleuca and Dome Technology. Zebbie enjoyed camping, fishing, and horsebacking riding with his wife. He loved visiting his grandchildren and attending as many of their events as possible. His family meant everything to him. Zebbie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he held many callings. Zebbie is survived by his wife Julie Miller of Shelley, Idaho and 5 children: Codie (Jennifer) of Stansbury, Utah; Zane (Brittany) of Ammon, Idaho; Jesse (Pam) of Declo, Idaho; Colton (Caitlin) of Park City, Utah; and Zack (Kasey) of Shelley, Idaho. Zebbie and Julie have twelve grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. On behalf of the family, we give our sincerest gratitude to extended family, friends and neighbors for their kind thoughts, words and service. A viewing will be held Friday March 19 at Nalder Funeral Home from 5 to 7 PM. The funeral will be held at the Shelley 5th Ward LDS Chapel Saturday March 20 at 10 AM. Masks are encouraged at both services. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. The funeral will be broadcast live at the following link https://youtu.be/XN8l6qnI2Rw In lieu of flowers, monetary donations are being accepted through Venmo: @Zebbie-Miller. Thank you for your love and generosity. Zebbie 5/23/1950 - 3/15/2021Howard Miller