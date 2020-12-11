Kimberly Jo Milloway, 43, of Terreton, passed away December 7, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Kim was born March 22, 1977, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to David Glenn Zweifel and Annette Surerus Zweifel. She grew up in Dubois and graduated from Clark County High School. She went on to attend Boise State University and Eastern Idaho Technical College. On November 27, 1999, Kim married Jeremy Andrew Milloway in Idaho Falls. They were blessed with two children, Eleanor and Theodore. Kim and Jeremy made their home in Terreton, where she enjoyed homeschooling her children and being a mother. She was also a member of the Community Church of Mud Lake. Kim and her family spent many hours riding horses, camping, and going hiking. She is a beloved mother, friend, daughter, aunt, and sister. Kim is in heaven today because she trusted Jesus. She confessed He was the Lord; she believed in her heart He rose from the dead; so she was saved by her faith and nothing more (Romans 10:9). She will be dearly missed. Kim is survived by her loving husband, Jeremy; children, Eleanor Anne Elizabeth Milloway and Theodore John David Milloway; her parents, David and Annette Zweifel of Dubois, ID; and a brother, Matthew David (Laura) Zweifel of Provo, UT. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the West Jefferson Cemetery with Pastor Steve Morreale officiating. Please dress comfortably, casually, and warmly. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice and Kim's close friends and family who helped see her through this time. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kimberly 3/22/1977 - 12/7/2020Milloway
