Jindra Miniver passed away in Idaho Falls on April 1st, 2021 at the age of almost 98. Jindra was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia on July 21, 1923. She emigrated from Czechoslovakia to Australia in 1947, escaping Soviet Communist regime after World War 2. She lived in Australia for 11 years, and met Lou Miniver there. They were married in 1956. In 1958 Jindra and Lou legally emigrated from Australia for the United States, where they settled in Idaho Falls. Jindra was an integral part of Miniver Communications and Intermountain Mobil Phone, the very first mobil telephone business in South East Idaho, serving farmers, businesses and many groups providing search and rescue in the area. Minivers also owned Taylor Mountain Ski resort just outside Idaho Falls, which was known by all the locals and Navy Personnel stationed at INEL. Jindra was a ski instuctor up on Taylor, and to this date locals stop by to tell the family that she was their first ski instructor. In 1981, Jindra took over the ownership of the Wealth of Health Nutrition Center in downtown Idaho Falls, which she continued running day to day until 1995. She was always a force to be reconed with. Her passions were her family, tennis and gardening. She was preceeded in death by her husband Lou Miniver, and her two sons. She is survived by her daughter Dasha, Dasha's husband Bill, her granddaugther Katya, Katya's husband Cort, and 3 great grand sons Carter, Aiden and Brock. The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to nurses and staff at the Hospice of Eastern Idaho, and the Rising Stars at Lincoln Court. Buck-Miller-Hahn Funeral home in Idaho Falls is handling the arrangements. Jindra 7/21/1923 - 4/1/2021Miniver
