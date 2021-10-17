Gene Logan Minner, 79, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away October 7, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital from complications associated with Covid-19, though vaccinated. Gene had a strong faith in Christ, and he was surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born May 15, 1942, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Logan Frederick Minner and Lena Belle Little Minner. He was the eldest of 7 children. He grew up on a dairy farm in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and there learned a tremendous work ethic from his father. He graduated from West Middlesex High School. He went on to graduate Westminster College of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Tech in Pittsburgh. He earned his Ph.D in Mechanical Engineering at Purdue University in 1969. Everywhere he went, he graduated in the top of his class. His younger siblings were regularly reminded that Gene did so well in school, so they should be able to as well. It was a high bar! On August 12th of 1961, he married Shirley Lewis in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. They had two children, Brian and Laura. In 1969, they moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where he worked for NASA-Lewis on reducing airplane noise. Shirley and Gene later divorced. In Cleveland, Ohio, Gene met Beth Cronin (currently of Pocatello, Idaho), and they married in 1974. They later divorced. He married Tammy Harris (of Roberts, Idaho) in 1986 in Fern Grotto, Hawaii. They later divorced. Gene loved to ski. In 1975, he moved West and settled in Idaho Falls where he had a job offer with Energy Incorporated, and could pursue his passion for skiing. He shared this love of skiing with his children. He worked for Energy Incorporated developing software to optimize power plant performance. He was active in professional societies. Gene worked for Energy Incorporated (it was acquired many times) until he retired in 2007, and continued consulting until 2017. Gene was widely recognized as an expert in his field, and received many prestigious professional awards and lifetime achievement awards. He taught people applications of his software around the world. On July 16, 2005, he married the love of his life Diana Lynn Sacchini in Jackson, Wyoming. Gene and Diana made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were devoted to each other every day, and had myriads of wonderful adventures together. Gene loved his family dearly, and he became very close with all of Diana's family. Gene was meticulous about everything, including his hair. He enjoyed woodworking, studying history, camping, skiing, RVing, hiking, rafting, rollerblading, and watching movies. He was active in ski club and ski patrol. He was a very good guitar player and singer of folk music and love songs, and played and sang for several weddings in the 1970's. He was a Christian, and was encouraged in his faith by his mother. His mother also raised him with a love of reading - he was a voracious reader. He was a world traveler, and after retirement, spent five to six months every year traveling in his RV with Diana. He and Diana always found new lifelong friends along the way. He visited every state, and many countries around the world. In August, Brian's family and Gene and Diana, spent 3 weeks on a very special trip to the Oregon Coast traveling in their RV's. Gene worked nobly through health concerns in recent years, but had much family togetherness and enjoyment. He is survived by his loving wife, Diana Lynn Minner of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Brian (Carolyn Tyger) Minner of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Laura Minner of Pocatello, ID; granddaughters, Justina, Madalynn, and Taya; grandson, Ty; brother, Glen (Sandy) Minner of OH; sister, Jane Minner of OH, brother, Gary (Patty) Minner of TN; sister, Gloria Minner of PA; and sister, Judy (Chad) Nelson of OH; he is survived by many nieces and nephews. Diana's children are Jessica Gardetto, of Boise, and Chad Gardetto. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Sakonyi. He is tremendously missed by his wife and family. He leaves many wonderful legacies, of which kindness, love and faith are greatest. He was a man of great dignity and grace. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Pastor Ty Orr of Watersprings Church officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to an organization such as Wounded Warriors, FLCCC, an Alzheimer's Association, or cancer research. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gene 5/15/1942 - 10/7/2021Logan Minner
