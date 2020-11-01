Mary Mitcham Mitcham Mary Michelle "Shelley" Mitcham departed peacefully and reunited with her brother, Ronny, her mom,and all other family members and friends who preceded her departure on October 24, 2020. Mary was born November 13, 1966 in Orofino, Idaho to Robert Leonard and Mary Katherine Mitcham. At the age of 5, she relocated to Blackfoot, Idaho and made South Eastern Idaho her home, even though her family members gradually relocated to North Idaho. Also at an early age, Mary became bilingual as her photographic memory allowed her to learn and speak Spanish fluently. Mary graduated from Blackfoot High School with the "Class of 1985". Shortly upon graduation, she worked for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Later in life she worked at various convenience stores such as "Good-2-Go" and "Dad's" in Idaho Falls. She was always cheerful to her customers, knew them by name, and would anticipate then quickly accommodate their needs. Mary was also a member of the "Eagles Club" (FOE 576). With an existing medical condition, Mary knew any given day could be her last, so she lived life to its fullest, such as collecting rocks outdoors, finding treasures at thrift stores, and playing bingo. She also had a passion for Harleys and anything sparkly. She had an unconditional love for animals as it was mentioned she had the ability to communicate with them. Most of all, Mary had a strong love for her family, friends, and especially for her sons. Mary is survived by her three sons, Justin, Odilon, and Luis; two brothers, Larry and Bobby; close friends, Frank, Annette, Wendi; and the surviving members of her "second family" the Jose & Balvina Aguirre family. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at the "Eagles Club" (FOE 576) on November 10, 2020 at noon. All friends and family members are strongly encouraged to attend. For more information, please contact Mary's family members via fasstang87@gmail.com or mitcham949@gmail.com. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.