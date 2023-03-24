Brandon Joshua Mitchell, or as known by his siblings as Me-Who!?! and also while driving truck, as Pyro, age 43, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, March 18, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Brandon was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on June 6, 1979. Brandon is the 4th of 5 children born to Charles and Donna Mitchell. Brandon grew up in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1997. After graduation, he moved to Dutch Harbor, Alaska where he became a commercial fisherman. He spent many seasons there. From Alaska he went to Tampa, Florida, where he Graduated from River Bible Institute. Brandon then moved back to Idaho and started to drive truck. He became a professional truck driver, achieving membership in the Million Mile-Safe Driving Club. Brandon has traveled to all 50 states. He was also known to travel several hundred miles away just to eat at a favorite restaurant. Brandon was a "Foodie" and loved to try new cuisines. Brandon was an avid traveler and loved going on cruises. He logged around 40 cruises and saw many international ports. Prior to the cancer diagnosis, Brandon transported mail for the United States Postal Service. Brandon had many friends all across the world. Brandon would like to thank all friends and family for all their support during his courageous battle with cancer. He would especially like to thank his nurse Darlene Smout. Brandon is survived by his parents, Charles and Donna Mitchell of Blackfoot; siblings Cindy (Brent) Tolman of Burley, Jerry (Becki and Jessie) of Firth, Bryan (Stephanie) Mitchell of Blackfoot and Larry Mitchell of Blackfoot. Also his godson, Nathaniel Gould of St. Anthony. Per Brandon's wishes, he will be cremated and will be placed by his brothers in Juneau, Alaska at the Shrine of Saint Therese Columbarium. A celebration of life will be held at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 2-4:00 p.m. All ages are welcome. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences to Brandon's family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Brandon 6/6/1979 - 3/18/2023Joshua Mitchell
