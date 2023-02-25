Nicholas Michael Mitchell, passed away much too young, on February 19, 2023, at the age of 33. His family and friends are devastated by this loss, due to injuries obtained from a tragic car accident. Nicky tried his hand at different types of work and found his calling as a caretaker of others. This came natural to him, as he had always cared for and looked out for his younger brothers growing up. He was introduced to a family with whom he created a strong bond as he cared for three members, over the past 12 years. Apart from his children and family, Nicky was passionate about movies. He enjoyed movies since he was a kid and was known for staying up all night watching his favorites. His collection was so extensive that it rivaled Blockbuster. Gathering people to go to the drive-in during the summer, was also something that excited him. You could often find Nicky spending time working on and fixing cars with his brothers and stepdad. They were always looking for deals and ways to improve their vehicles. He also liked going snowboarding when he could, even though he did not like being cold! Other interests were camping, visiting the ocean, and playing games, especially with the kids. Nicky had a way of challenging people to think about how and why they did things, by asking thought provoking questions. He had his own ideas and shared them on how things should be and how things should be done, down to the 'right kind of coffee'. We will treasure past conversations with Nicky and are truly sad there will be no more. He will be deeply missed by many. Nicky, as he was called by family, is survived by his three beautiful children, Krisalynn (12 years), Lotto (5 years), and Donnie (3 years). Our hearts break for them, as they will miss having their dad involved in their lives. Family meant everything to Nick and being a dad, spending time with his kids, gave him great joy. He was patient, honest and very loving toward them. He is also survived by his mother, Andrea Fisher of Shelley; grandparents, Don and Linda Pound of Ammon; and grandmother, Judy Patterson of Nampa; his four loving brothers, Anthony Cousin of Illinois, Michael Mitchell of Ammon, Cortlen Fisher of Rigby, and Chase Sanders of Rigby. In addition to his biological brothers, he was blessed with a loving sister, Hannah Clark of Illinois. Nicky was predeceased by his father, Michael Jon Mitchell, stepdad Lance Fisher, and grandfather Troy Mitchell. A Celebration of Life is planned for later this year. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nicky 4/17/1989 - 2/19/2023Mitchell
