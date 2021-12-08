Thomas Ralph Mitchell, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully in his home on December 5, 2021. He was born on June 1, 1938, in Shelley, Idaho, to Thomas and Gladys Mitchell. Tom was raised in Shelley, Idaho and graduated from Shelley High School. He participated on Shelley's boxing team, where his family was told over and over again that "he had one heck of a left hook" for a little guy. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, on a dare. He claimed that the military made him a man. After 4 years of service, he came back to his roots. He first tried his luck in construction as a carpenter, but later found his true passion in sales and started and sold several successful businesses. The family often thought, Tom could sell a ketchup Popsicle to a woman in white gloves! He had many passions in his life. He loved telling stories and each time they were shared with any captive audience, they tended to grow in embellishment. Many of those stories were about the great outdoors: like that 60lb Salmon (that was actually closer to 40lbs), the moose that was bigger than 2 cars side by side (actually that was a pretty close estimate), or the 8 point elk (actually a 6 point). And we can't ever forget the black bear that charged him, but that he somehow got his one "kill" shot off just in the nick of time. No one was ever quite sure what stories were real or exaggerated because he managed to have proof of each of these experiences in his "Man Cave". After being diagnosed with colon cancer at age 83, Tom informed the family that all he wanted to do was fish and hunt just one more time. Tom made friends wherever he was. If there was someone that would listen to his stories, they were a friend for life! He made many friends while serving 25 years in the Idaho Falls Temple baptistery with his sweetheart, Carol. Tom is survived by his wife, Carol, sons Lane Taysom, Garret (Michelle) Taysom, daughters Lorinda (Jeff) Meservy, Crystal (Nate) Taylor, and Becky (Kelden) Boren. Tom is also survived by numerous grand and great-grand children. He is preceded in death by his parents, all siblings, and daughter Cheryl Kempfer, sons Tommie Mitchell and Kevin Taysom, granddaughter, Kalissa Meservy and grandson, Joey Anderson. The family will meet with friends and family to reminisce on what an eventful life Tom lead from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W. Oak; Shelley, ID, 83274. The family will be having a graveside service Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11 am at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with military rites. In lieu of a traditional funeral the family would like to invite all friends and family to meet at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building on 4375 E Sunnyside Rd. Ammon, ID 83406 immediately following the graveside service to celebrate the life of our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Uncle, and above all Friend. The family is looking forward to hearing about his legacy through the many stories he will always be remembered for. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Thomas 6/1/1938 - 12/5/2021Ralph Mitchell
