Roberta Kay Warren Moeller, 72, of Swan Valley, passed away September 17, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Roberta was born June 21, 1947, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Robert Lee Warren and Linda Frances Hershberger Warren. She grew up and attended schools in Irwin and graduated from Bonneville High School. She also attended beauty school in Twin Falls, Idaho. On August 14, 1968, she married Darold "Chub" William Moeller in Idaho Falls. To this union were born two children, Justin and Corinne. Roberta and Chub made their home in Swan Valley, Idaho, where Roberta worked on the family horse ranch, was a beautician, and a property manager. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, camping, horseback riding, hunting, fishing snow mobiling, and spending time with family. Roberta is survived by her loving husband, Darold "Chub" William Moeller of Swan Valley, ID; son, Justin (Kristina) Moeller of Laramie, WY; daughter, Corinne (Troy) Vias of Irwin, ID; sisters, Connie (Roger) Jacobson of Irwin, ID, and Sharon (Jim (deceased)) McManigal of Roosevelt, UT; and four grandchildren, Latin Moeller, Klancy Moeller, Destri Vias, and Chance Vias. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family wishes to thank friends and care givers for all their help. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.