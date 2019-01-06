It is with great sadness that I announce the unexpected and sudden death of my beloved husband Jason Charles Mohr. He passed away in our home in Ammon, Idaho, in the early hours of Christmas morning December 25, 2018. He died of as yet unknown causes one day before his 36th birthday. He was born Jason Charles Jones on December 26, 1982, to Edgar and Linda (Feinauer) Jones in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Jason attended and graduated from Skyline High School, and Idaho State University, followed by Eastern Idaho Technical College. He had been working at the INL Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project. On July 3, 2012, Jason was married to Jonathan Mohr at Niagara Falls, New York. Jason enjoyed many hobbies including playing the piano, performing in plays at ARTI, gardening, and playing games of all varieties. And spending time with his husband and children (dogs and birds). He is survived by his husband Jonathan Mohr; mother Linda Jones; father Edgar Jones; brother Jared Jones; brother Chris Jones, brother Tony Jones; and his non-human kids Nitro; Jax; Napoleon; and Octavia. He was preceded in death by his brother Seth Jones, uncle Michael Feinauer, grandfather Earl Feinauer, grandmother Marva (Thompson) Feinauer, grandmother Nona (Fannin) Feinauer, and his dogs Sara, Linus and Sampson. Jason had chosen to be cremated and he requested that he not have a funeral service. Instead we will hold a celebration of his life on January 9, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the ARTI Theater located at 257 W. Broadway, Idaho Falls, ID. Memorial donations may be made to the Actors Repertory Theater of Idaho (ARTI). -no goodbyes, just good memories- Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Jason 12/26/1982 - 12/25/2018Charles Mohr