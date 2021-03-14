Robert Blaine Moncur, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 10, 2021, at his home. Blaine was born September 13, 1936, in Rupert, Idaho, the son of James and Ida Moncur. He was the youngest of six children, graduated from Ririe High School, and soon after served in the Western States Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Following his mission, he served in the Army National Guard and settled in Idaho Falls where he worked for the U.S. Postal service for 38 years. On February 10,1961, Blaine married his sweetheart, Joyce Nelson, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They raised five children whom he loved and adored. His life was grounded in his testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and centered in love and service to his family, friends and neighbors. Blaine devoted much of his time to service in the church. He was grateful to be able to serve as Bishop in the Idaho Falls 15th Ward and a BYU- Idaho student ward. He and Joyce served missions in the Colorado Denver South Mission, Idaho Falls Temple Visitors Center, and the Family Service Addiction Recovery Program, where he blessed the lives of others and created lifelong friendships along the way. Blaine was a great friend, an enthusiastic puzzler, harmonica player, cook and gardener. He was also known as a wise leader, devoted and supportive father and grandfather who rarely missed a grandchild's baptism, graduation, mission farewell, homecoming, or wedding. He was an amazing friend with a wonderful sense of humor. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce Moncur of Idaho Falls; children, Brian (Kendra) Moncur of Idaho Falls, Greg (Celena) Moncur of Boise, Alane (Mike) Macrum of Layton, Utah, Alison (Brigham) Whitney of Provo, Utah and Devin (Drianne) Moncur of Alta, Wyoming; brother, Richard Moncur of Declo, Idaho; as well as 23 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Hazel Beth Moncur, Donna Ker, RaDean Yates, brother, James Moncur, and a grandson, Michael Ryan Macrum. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6:30-8:00 p.m., and Tuesday from 1:00-1:45 p.m. prior to the services. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Blaine 9/13/1936 - 3/10/2021Moncur
