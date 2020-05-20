Roy Glen Monk, 80, of Rigby, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home in Rigby Idaho. R.G. was born February 5, 1940, in Provo, Utah to Willis E. Monk and Elizabeth Jayne Winchester Monk. He was raised and attended schools in Rigby area and graduated from Rigby High School. On November 14, 1959, he married LaRee Gail Hope in Salt Lake City,Utah and to this union they added 4 children; they later divorced. He married Linda Marsha Mitchell on December 14, 1990, in Rigby, Idaho and added 5 more children to his family. R.G. served in the United States Army National Guard during the Berlin Crisis and was stationed in Tacoma, Washington. He worked as a meat cutter in Rigby at the IGA Food Store for many years and later worked at the AG Market in Ashton, Idaho. He completed his career at the Idaho State Transportation Department in Rigby, retiring after 20 years of service to the public. He was also a member of the Jefferson County Sherriff's Posse. R.G. loved serving the public and helping everyone around him. R.G. was a member of the LDS Church and family was his life. Some of the things he enjoyed were horseback riding, boating, camping, fishing, hunting, four wheeling and playing cards. Above all he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was an accomplished craftsman and loved to work with upholstery, make unique fireplaces, walking canes, knives and toys for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved traveling to Arizona in the winter months. R.G. is survived by his wife Linda Marsha Mitchell Monk, daughter, Anita G. (Layne D.) Nelson, of Benson, Arizona, sons, Troy G. (Nona) Monk, of Rigby, Kelly W. Monk, of Hamer, Idaho, Jeffery J. (Angie) Monk, of Rigby, Step-children: Barbara (David) Lind of Burley, Bonnie (George) Cantu of Washington Becky (Eric )Tracy of Washington)Bridget (Heather ) of Oregon , Barry W.( Devon)of Utah. A sister, Mariam McConville of Rigby and a step-brother Max G. McConville of California, 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. R.G. was preceded in death by his parents Willis E. Monk , Elizabeth Jayne McConville and step-father George C. (Bud) McConville, his 1st wife LaRee Gail Anderson and a great-grandson, Cameron Roedel. Due to the Corona Virus Restrictions services will be announced at a later date. Condolences can be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Roy 2/5/1940 - 5/17/2020Glen Monk
