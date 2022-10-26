John Wade Monroe, 81, of Rigby, passed away October 25, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Wade was born July 24, 1941, in Rigby, Idaho, to John Wallace Monroe and Opal Scott Monroe. He grew up and attended schools in Ririe, Idaho. In 1963, he married Lona Heck Nipple in California. Lona later passed away. On February 14, 1965, Wade married Judy Irene Burton in Rigby, Idaho. They were later divorced. Wade made his home in Rigby, Idaho, where he was a jack of all trades. He was a businessman, from farming to construction. He worked as a metal recycler and owned and operated Valley Auto Salvage. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed camping, fishing, 4-wheeling, and anything outdoors. He loved to build anything from wood to metal. Wade is survived by his sons, Bart Hamilton of Logan, UT, Brett (Jill) Hamilton of Rigby, ID; daughter, Kristy Call of Ucon, ID; brothers, Gary (Dolores) Monroe of Ririe, ID, Dean (Connie) Monroe of Lava Hot Springs, ID, Robert (Carolyn) Monroe of Shelley, ID, Brad (Annette) Eddins of Dubois, ID; 17 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, and more to come. He was preceded in death by his father, John Monroe; mother, Opal Eddins; daughter, Tammy Monroe; sons, Jeffrey and Danny Monroe; brother, Sandy Monroe; and his previous wife, Judy Monroe. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wade 7/24/1941 - 10/25/2022Monroe
