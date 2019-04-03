Ena Cleone Monson Jones passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 23, 1931 in Preston, Idaho the tenth child of Alma Hyrum Monson and Margaret Ena Peterson. She married the love of her life, E. Harold Jones, April 24, 1953 in the Logan LDS Temple and together they created a beautiful family that now numbers almost 170. Deborah (Larry) Draper; Rebecca (Craig) Brady; David (Melanie) Jones; Brent (Linda) Jones; Teresa (Frank) Prater; Rod (Amy) Jones; and Chad, who greeted her at the veil. A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 6 - 8 p.m. at the LDS East Stake Center, 387 S. 4th E, Rexburg. A funeral will be held at the same location; Friday, April 5, 10:30 a.m. Full obituary at Flammfh.com Ena 9/23/1931 - 4/2/2019Cleone Monson