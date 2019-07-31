Hal LaMar Monson, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 29, 2019, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Hal was born November 23, 1931, in Ammon, Idaho, to Virgil LaMar Monson and Laura Gladys Christensen Monson. He grew up and attended schools in Goshen, Firth, and New Sweden and graduated from Firth High School. He also attended Brigham Young University and the University of Utah where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. On November 6, 1953, he married Bonnie Rae Sievers in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born four children, Lori, Nancy, Michael, and Ryan. Lori passed away in 1995. Hal and Bonnie made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Hal worked as an architect/engineer for the INL. He was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as Bishop of the Idaho Falls 23rd Ward and served in the Idaho Falls West Stake Presidency. He and Bonnie served a mission to Cherry Hill, New Jersey. He had a life-long interest and joy in singing and enjoyed music and performing with his sister, Yvonne Monson Parry, with his aunt, Colleen Christensen, accompanying him. He enjoyed sports, especially basketball. He loved his work with the INL for nearly 40 years. Hal is survived by his loving daughter, Nancy Monson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Michael Monson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Ryan (Lisa) Monson of Yakima, WA; sister, Yvonne Parry Harris of Salt Lake City, UT; brother, Kent (Melinda) Monson of Mesa, AZ; brother, Chris (Irene) Monson of Tucson, AZ; and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie Monson; daughter, Lori Diane Monson; sister, Sonja Woodard; and brother, Carl Monson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Templeview Ward, 1450 Mountain View Lane, with Bishop Charles Park officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Hal 11/23/1931 - 7/29/2019LaMar Monson