Janice Elizabeth Monson, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 13, 2021. Jan was born July 15, 1939, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Thomas Henry Foley and Ronella Jensen Foley. She grew up and attended schools in St. Anthony and graduated from South Fremont High School. She later attended the University of Idaho where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She earned her bachelor's degree in English and acquired a teaching certificate. Jan's first teaching job was in Medical Lake, Washington, where she met Kaye Allen "Jack" Monson. They were married on June 9, 1962, in St. Anthony. Jan and Jack made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. In 1975, Jan and Jack built a house to raise their four children. They enjoyed country life with gardening, raising horses, chickens, turkeys, and many beloved dogs and cats. They followed up by building a cabin in Alpine, Wyoming. Jan loved spending time in Alpine, especially in the winter—with days of snowmobiling and cross-country skiing, and late nights of playing cards with family and friends. As a 5th and 6th grade teacher at Dora Erickson Elementary, Jan brought her passion to the classroom—creating a classroom weather reporting station, advising the student council, and even taking students on cross-country skiing field trips. After 26 years, she retired in 2002. Jan loved movies, jazz music, traveling, and the many friends she made through clubs and volunteering. Jan and Jack enjoyed trips with family to the Oregon coast, Seattle, and Lake Louise, Canada. She also travelled to New York City, Washington DC, Boston, and China. For several years she was a member of the Bell Choir at St Luke's Episcopal Church. She was also a member of the Town & Country Homemakers Club, worked at the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, volunteered as a tax preparer for the VITA program, and also as an usher at the Colonial Theatre. As a member of the Idaho Falls Jazz Society she loved attending the jazz festivals in Boise and Sun Valley. Jan is survived by her loving children, Thomas Monson of Phoenix, AZ; Michael (Christy) Monson of Eugene, OR; Kathryne (Jerry) Rankin of Idaho Falls, ID; Margaret (Eli) Castillo of Milwaukie, OR; and her brother Robert (Karen) Foley of Dallas, TX. She is also survived by six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and her faithful canine companions, Abbie and Dixie. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack, in 2019. Services and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Janice 7/15/1939 - 4/13/2021Monson
+1