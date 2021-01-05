Jacqueline Marie Montgomery, [42], passed away on January 3, 2021 in Austin, TX. Jacqueline was born on October 14, 1978 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Jacqueline grew up in several cities in Alberta, Canada before immigrating with her family to the United States. First living in Minot, North Dakota and then moving to Blackfoot, Idaho. Jacqueline graduated from Blackfoot High School, after high school she attended Ricks College. Jacqueline was a gifted vocalist, she performed throughout her life in plays, operas and in church. Jacqueline performed in churches of all denominations for their edification. Jacqueline worked for Girl's Inc. in New York, lived in a tin hut, literally, in South Korea with her young daughter Margaret, and in Mozambique, Africa with daughters, Margaret and Katherine. Jacqueline blessed everyone she met with her kindness and compassion and her music. She taught voice and piano and parent /child music workshops to spread the value of music in relationships. When you think of Jacqueline, you likely remember her singing, that would please her. She had big plans, a big laugh, and the world's most beautiful singing voice (also very big). The power of her voice to touch your soul cannot be understated. You felt the Divine when Jaqueline sang, we believe that the Heavenly Choir rejoiced at receiving her, she will sing forever now. Jacqueline married Robert Taylor in 1997 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had two daughters, Margaret Francis and Katherine Marie, sadly they later divorced. Jacqueline married the love of her life Drew Montgomery on October 9, 2011 Jacqueline devoted her life to her family. She was stepmother to Drew's children; her family was her greatest treasure and source of joy. In recent years Jacqueline was afflicted with many illnesses, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, her days were filled with pain and suffering. Despite this she continued to love, care for and absolutely inspire her family with her strength Jacqueline is survived by her spouse Drew, her daughters Margaret Francis, Katherine Marie and her stepchildren; Kayden, Madison, Savanna, and Cameron Montgomery, of Hutto, TX, her parents DJ Marc Cardinal, Blackfoot, ID and Maggie Martin, Swan Valley, ID. Her sisters, Andraya (Bailey) Cheyenne, WY, Jennifer (Martin) Tumwater, WA, Michelle Cardinal, Austin, TX, Sarah Cardinal, Idaho Falls, ID, and her brother Michael Cardinal, Sherwood, OR. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her brother Stephen Lloyd Cardinal Jacqueline 10/14/1978 - 1/3/2021Marie Montgomery