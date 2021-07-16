Gladys Gene (Bomgardner) Moody passed away at the Highgate Senior Living Center in Bozeman, Montana, on July 2, 2021. She was born, August 16, 1927 in Grand Island, Nebraska, where she married Virgil Vallo Moody and soon after their daughter, Karen, was born. The small family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they added their son, Phillip, and daughter, Janet, to round out the family. Gladys was an Idaho state champion bowler, loved to golf, play cards, camp and hunt, and was an avid reader. She crocheted many blankets, ornaments and decorations for friends and family, while watching golf, tennis and football on television through the winters. After living alone in Idaho Falls for many years after Virgil passed away in 1997, Gladys moved to the Caslen Center and then to the Diamond K Lodge assisted living homes in Livingston, Montana, where her son and daughter-in-law reside. She then moved to Highgate Senior Living Center in Bozeman, when the Diamond K closed their doors. She was always quick to tell us that they took very good care of her in each of these homes, and Gladys and her family were thankful for the tender care and love given to her by the special people employed in these homes. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents: Helen (Braman) and Paul Bomgardner; her siblings, Barbara Bomgardner and Rex Codner; her husband, Virgil; daughter, Karen Wolf; son-in-laws, Bob Wolf and Craig Wolfley, and grandson, Robert Wolf. She is survived by her son, Phillip (Rochelle) and their children, Paul (Krista) and daughters, London and Vienna, of Idaho Falls; Nick (Erin) and son, Archer, of Livingston, Montana; and Katherine (Kenny) Price and their son, Frankie, of Gig Harbor, Washington; her daughter, Janet Wolfley and her son, Braun, of Marysville, California; and other grandchildren, Roxanne Wolf and family, and Jimmy Wolf, all of Idaho. Gladys requested no funeral service. Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service for Virgil and Gladys was held at a special place to them, in Idaho. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana was entrusted with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be sent to franzen-davis.com or to Phillip Moody, 620 So. 11th St., Livingston, Montana 59047. Gladys 8/16/1927 - 7/2/2021Gene (Bomgardner) Moody