Mr. Kenneth L. Moody passed away Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022 at the Copper Ridge in Butte. He was born in Butte Friday, March 10, 1939 to Ernest and Agnes (Riis) Moody. On December 5, 1958 he married Cheryl Champeau and together they had four children. Ken and Cheryl moved to Idaho in 1968 where he worked selling cars at Stoddard Mead Ford until 1984 when life took them to Libby, Montana where he sold for Jaqueth Chevrolet. They returned to Butte in 1987 and Ken worked at several local dealerships including Shamrock Ford, C & S Chevrolet and Leipheimer's. In his spare time Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Cheryl who passed away in 2011, Cheryl's parents, Stephen and Marjorie Champeau, a daughter Kimberly "Sis" Para, two brothers, Marvin and Fred Meyer and sister, Jean Meyer. Survivors include: his daughters and sons-in-law: Melody and Kurt Walters of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Michelle and David Garcia of Butte, son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Carol Moody of Yuciapa, California, grandchildren: Michelle Kopcho, Brandon Moody, Nathan Walters, Adam Para, Brande Smith, Brett Billups, Kari Perez, Stephen Moody, Jeremy Moody, Rikki Garcia, and Marcus Garcia. Also surviving are 12 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted Thursday, July 7th at 2 PM in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with Sister MaryJo McDonald SCL officiating. Entombment of ashes will be in Mountain View Cemetery and a reception will follow at the Silver Bow Athletic Club. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Highlands Hospice of Butte. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com. Kenneth 3/10/1939 - 6/24/2022L. Moody