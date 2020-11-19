Our dear mother, life-long teacher, and best friend, Iva Lou (Budge) Moon, passed away on November 17, 2020, at home. She was surrounded by her five daughters. Iva Lou was born March 25, 1927, to Lawrence and Blanche Budge in Malad, Idaho. She was one of nine children and adored her brothers and sisters. Iva Lou married her sweetheart, Gale Moon in July of 1950. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. She attended BYU and graduated from Ricks College. She began her teaching career on an emergency permit because of the teacher shortage created by World War II. Iva Lou taught school for 38 years, retiring from IF School District 91. Her influence touched the hearts and lives of countless individuals. Iva Lou was a true blue BYU Cougar until the very end. She watched every football game decked out head to toe in Cougar attire. Iva Lou fought hard to "stick around" to see her Cougars in their current perfect season. Iva Lou was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served a mission with Gale in Columbus, Ohio. They treasured this opportunity and reflected on it often. Service was second nature for Iva Lou and she was known for her dinners, candy bar letters, and her larger-than-life yard signs for any occasion. She was a talented and creative writer who shared her talents freely. Before any professional accomplishment, Iva Lou wanted the world to know she loved her relationships with others. Iva Lou's greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her children: Debbie (George) Norris, Diane Gibbs, Denise (Britt) Garrett, Dawn (Jerry) Davis, Adele (Larry) Lewis; her daughter-in-law Evelyn Moon; her sweet sister Barbara Howell; brothers: Lowell, Vern, Wayne, and Ron Budge; 21 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and counting. She was preceded in death by her husband Gale Moon; her parents; brothers: Grant Budge and Lawrence Budge Jr.; sister Valoy Smith; and step-son Richard Moon. The family would like to thank Hands of Hope Hospice for their kind service and care. And to the many friends and family who have shown support, we are eternally grateful. A former student said "I just know there was a hand-made "Welcome Home" banner to greet her in Heaven." Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Ammon North Stake Center, 4363 East 17th Street, with Bishop Jay T Carle officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020, and from 10:00 - 10:45 prior to the services both at the church. Interment will be in the Malad Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live at Facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Iva 3/25/1927 - 11/17/2020Lou Moon
