Steven David Moon, 73, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2022, at his home in Moline Oregon. His wife Cheris and son Dustin where with him at the time. Steve was born April 29, 1948. He was the son of Lovina Moon. Steve attended school in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1966. Steve and his wife Cheris were blessed with two boys, Chad and Dustin. Steve worked at the Idaho Falls Foundry for many years and for the Idaho Falls School District for 10 years. Steve moved to Moline Oregon after retiring where he and Cheris shared a home. Steve loved golf and built a mini golf course in his back yard that he called Half Moon Acres. He also enjoyed traveling, he and Cheri along with their dogs would get in the car and explore the United States sometimes for months at a time. Steve loved dancing and spending time with family. He would show up at your door just to check on you, after driving 12 hours from Oregon. He loved Texas Roadhouse and made sure he went there whenever he was in town. He was kind and always there to help if you needed anything. He took great care of his mother Lovina until she passed away at 98. Steve will be remembered for his laugh and his love and compassion for those around him. He developed a connection with all he met, Steve is survived by his wife Cheris, his sons Dustin Moon of Moline Oregon and Chad Moon of North Carolina, stepdaughters Katie-Jo and Jenny Marie and two granddaughters Aleena Marie and Hailey Anne Brinkley and his brother Brent Moon There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 24 at 2pm at the Goshen cemetery followed by a celebration of life from 3pm to 5pm at 1385 9th Street in Idaho Falls Steven Moon