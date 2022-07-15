MAHER FUNERAL HOME 121 SO. 7TH STREET COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA MOONEY, MICHAEL G., age 72 of Council Bluffs, Iowa passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Mr. Mooney was born on January 11, 1950 in Chicago, Ill. to the late William and Lillian (Cullis) Mooney. He graduated from H. L. Richards High School in Worth, Ill. in 1968. He attended Western Illinois University and graduated from Sangamon State University (now known as the University of Illinois, Springfield) in 1973. He was a longtime newspaper reporter and columnist. He began his career when he and his best friend, Bill Knight, started Sunrise Magazine, focused on the music and politics of the late sixties and early seventies. His first job as a mainstream reporter was at the Eureka Times-Standard in 1978. He subsequently move on to the Salinas Californian, and in 1983, he started working at The Modesto Bee where he spent most of his career. His investigative reports at The Bee won numerous awards, while his weekly column in later years became a much anticipated part of readers' Friday mornings. In 2010, he moved on to the Idaho Post Register where as metro editor, he shared the wisdom of his many years in journalism with his younger colleagues. "Mooney", as he was affectionately known to his many friends, was also an accomplished musician. He played woodwind instruments, primarily the alto and tenor saxophones, in countless community bands, both in California and southeastern Idaho/western Wyoming. He was a lifelong baseball fanatic, who thrilled in seeing both his beloved San Francisco Giants and boyhood club Chicago White Sox win the World Series during his lifetime. "Papa" as he was known to his family, is survived by his daughters, Meghan and Bryan Justman of Sacramento, CA.; Bridgid and Erik Nichols of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Maura and Ryan McGrath of Anna, TX.; 7 grandchildren; ex-wife, Nancy Mooney of Butler, MO.; Sisters, Kathy Goodman of Mokena, Ill.; Pat Pezdek of Worth, Ill.; Laurie Mooney of New Jersey. Memorial Service at 1:00PM on July 30, 2022 at Maher Funeral Home, 121 So. 7th Street, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Remembrances may be made to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (https://www.rcfp.org/) or by Subscribing to your local newspaper. Michael 1/11/1950 - 7/2/2022Gary Mooney