C. Dwaine Moore, 78, of Sour Lake, Texas, formerly of Idaho Falls, Idaho, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center, Liberty, Texas. He was born on March 18, 1943, to Thelma Ann Hutchens Moore and Clifford Wesley Moore. Dwaine graduated from Idaho Falls High School class of 1961. He worked for twenty-three years for Department of Energy at INEL where he retired in 1993 as Fire Chief. He loved Idaho, the outdoors, fly fishing, floating the South Fork of the Snake River, camping in Swan Valley with family and friends, and traveling with Charlyn. Dwaine is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Charlyn Moore; children, Marty Moore and his wife, Susan, of Humble, Texas and Kim Miller and her husband, Mike, of Sour Lake, Texas; grandchildren, Brianna Perry and her husband, Duvall; Wesley Moore; Taylor Moore; Lindsey Miller Sturrock and her husband, Austin; and Jake Miller; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Beverly Schrank and Larry Moore and his wife, Patty Jo. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Harding. A family committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. C. 3/18/1943 - 7/7/2021Dwaine Moore