Carla Marie Madison Moore passed away October 27th, 2020, due to causes incident to age. Born April 30, 1931 in Rigby, Idaho to Howard and Carma Jorgensen Madsen. She graduated from Rigby High School and started work in Idaho Falls as a dental assistant. She met Howard R. Moore and they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 13, 1953. They are the parents of three daughters - Jan Marie (Kevin) Goodrich, Paula Seaman, Karen Jo (Lynn) Bendall and grandparents to 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as both ward and stake Primary president, ward and stake Relief Society President, served as a hostess at the Church Office Building for 11 years. She was active in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She was ward and stake Family history indexing specialists. She loved her husband and family. She was a master cook and baked the best homemade bread. She wrote volumes of journals that will be treasured. She loved being with her family and her great-grandkids called her Grandma Honey. She had a wide circle of friends and many quiet acts of service. Funeral services will be held on October 31, 2020 at 11:00am in the Etna, WY LDS chapel. A viewing will be held prior to the service starting at 9:30am. There will also be a night viewing on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Schwab Event and Reception Center in Thayne, Wyoming. Burial will take place in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery, following the funeral. https://www.schwabmortuary.com/obituary/Carla-Moore Carla 4/30/1931 - 10/28/2020Marie Moore