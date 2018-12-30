Deanna Cox Moore, 81, of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Salome, Arizona, formerly of Shelley, Idaho passed away on December 19, 2018. Our dear mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and mentor was able to "go home for Christmas". Deanna was born February 12, 1937 to Leon Levi Cox and Doris Lillian Wadsworth. She graduated from Shelley High School and married Vaughn Charles Anderson in April, 1955. They later divorced. She is the mother of 7children and step-mother to 3 children. She attended business college and worked as a legal secretary for several years. Through-out her life she was always taking classes to learn new skills and talents and never stopped learning. She married Dewayne Willis Moore in 1976. Together they farmed in the New Sweden area, operated a landscape business, and sold pumpkins and Christmas trees in California. When they finally retired, they settled in the Jameston area of Bonneville County, and also wintered in Salome, Arizona where she became a Master Gardener. She also worked as a waitress for her parents when she was a teen-ager, and later for her cousin Jim in Arizona when she was much older. She managed to cross-stitch Christmas stockings for probably over 70 of her posterity, including 10 children and their spouses, her grand-children, and most of her great-grandchildren. Levi quilts and graduation quilts were another of her wonderful gifts she found time to create and share. The most important thing in life to her was her family. She worked hard to provide and support them, she loved and comforted them in good and bad times. She made time to picnic, reunion, camp, and vacation to create great experiences and beautiful memories. When the grandchildren were young, it was a tradition to go to grandma's house on Sunday afternoons and play games as one big family and she always had a yummy homemade treat to share. She spent her life serving her family without complaint or regret, especially in the hard times. She was preceded in death by by her parents, her husband, her sister Joy Cox Passey, her daughter Diane Anderson Spencer, her step-son Jeff Moore, granddaughter Sarah Anderson, and great-grandson Hayden Chapa. Survivors include children Shawna (Mel) Wardell, V. Scot (Karen) Anderson, Janet (Jay) Hammer, LaNae Surerus, Kirk Anderson, Greg Anderson, step-children Ron (Chris) Moore, and David Moore, son-in-law Richard Spencer, step-daughter-in-law Crystal Moore, 26 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be January 5, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sandcreek Ward building, 1101 E. 1250 North, Shelley, Idaho. The family will meet with family and friends at 10 A.M. with the funeral at 11:00 A.M. Deanna chose to be cremated and Interment will be at the Taylor Cemetery in the spring, tentatively April 20th, 2019. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Deanna 2/12/1937 - 12/19/2018Cox Moore