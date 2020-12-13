Kay Leon Moore, 67, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 3, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Kay was born December 22, 1952, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Charles Robert Moore and Elma Cousin Moore. He grew up in Shelley and Idaho Falls and graduated from Shelley High School. He went on to become knowledgeable in home repair and spent his life helping others with their homes. Kay married Kathryn Rasmussen, and together they had four children: Angela, Anthony, Kris, and Matt. They later divorced. He made his home in Idaho Falls where he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kay took a great interest in history, photography, nature, and traveling. He also could often be found target shooting or watching a favorite classic movie. Kay is survived by his children, Matthew Moore of Idaho Falls, ID, Kris Moore of Idaho Falls, ID, and Angela Loertscher of Portage MI; and his brothers, Richard Moore of CA, Robert Moore of AZ, and Brian Moore of AZ. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Moore; and his parents. Charles and Elma. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kay 12/22/1952 - 12/3/2020Moore
