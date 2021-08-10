Linda Lou Oakden Moore, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 4, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Linda was born September 8, 1947, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Robert Lewis Oakden and Gretta Leone Boulter Oakden. She grew up in and attended schools in Rexburg and graduated from Madison High School. Shortly after graduating she married Jerry D Wellard. Together they had six children. Linda and Jerry lived in Dubois Idaho until they divorced. The children grew and grandchildren arrived. She was right there with her huge VHS camcorder on her shoulder. She took hours and hours of videos of her grandchildren when they were smaller and those videos will be cherished forever. Linda loved to do ceramics, wood working and painting. She sold some items and gifted many. Regardless of where she was, every year for the past 32 years, Linda made each of her family members a home-made Christmas tree ornament. She met and married Greg Moore who resided in Akeley, Minnesota. Linda spent many years learning how to fish and hunt with Greg. Linda and Greg divorced and she moved back to the Idaho Falls area. In her later years, Linda lived at Mountain Falls Apartments and Lilly and Syringa. Her grandchildren grew and great grandchildren arrived. She was so excited with each addition and adored them all and loved to be called "GG". Linda passed away in the early morning hours on August 4th. She is survived by her children, Ryan (Jamie) Wellard of Idaho Falls, ID; Kevin (Michelle) Wellard of Billings, MT; and Kimberley May of Firth. 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren (with two more on their way), her sisters Marjorie Moedl of Rigby, ID, Gloria Mills of Rigby, ID, Robyn (Rory) Gosnell of Idaho Falls, ID, Cecelia (Hans) Arniston of Circle, MT. She was proceeded in death by her parents, infant sons (Stephen and Jerry Jr Wellard), son Jorden Wellard, sister Judy Renteria and brother David Oakden. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 location and time to be announced at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Linda 9/8/1947 - 8/4/2021Lou Oakden Moore
