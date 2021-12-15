Our dear wife, mother, and grandmother, Nadine Madelon (Bradshaw) Moore passed gracefully from this life on December 10, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband and children. Approximately 89 years ago on June 2, 1932, Nadine was welcomed to her earthly life by her parents, David Bradshaw and Stella Thomas Bradshaw, and her three older siblings in Castle Gate, Utah. Nadine's beloved little sister and lifelong friend, Verda, was born three and a half years later. Nadine lived her early life in various southern Utah mining towns, including Wales, Utah. Her father worked as a miner, work that he had done since he was a boy in Hebburn, England. When Nadine was approximately 12-years old she moved with her family to Melba, Idaho. Nadine graduated early from Melba High School at age seventeen. While on a dance floor in the Treasure Valley, Nadine caught the eye of twenty-one-year-old, Keith William Moore, who was home for the weekend from his studies at BYU in Provo, Utah. Keith and Nadine began courting, and Nadine moved to Provo to work, a move that had the added (and entirely intentional) advantage of putting her near Keith. The two married on September 6, 1950, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Shortly after their marriage, Keith was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. The couple's first child, Stephen, was born while Keith was at Fort Benning, Georgia. Keith returned home safely from the war, and the couple enjoyed living near their two families in the Boise Valley, and four more children joined the family, Gwynn, Vaughn, Brent, and Cheryl. Nadine and Keith moved their family to Idaho Falls, Idaho, on a wintery and stormy December day in 1962 so that Keith could begin work at the Bon Marche. Although the Moore family missed their relatives in the Boise Valley, and visited whenever they could, Nadine would call Idaho Falls "home" for the rest of her life. Marla completed the family after the move to Idaho Falls, and Nadine spent many years raising and nurturing her family. Nadine also worked as a daycare provider in her home and then in the healthcare field as a receptionist. But her favorite job was at Lee's Candy in Boise, Idaho. She was known in the community as a talented seamstress, and sewed countless blessing, baptism, wedding, prom, and Sunday dresses - as well as innumerable "everyday" clothes for her family, friends, and neighbors. She had a great love for her Savior, Jesus Christ, and loved serving all His children. She served as Young Women's President and Relief Society President multiple times in the Kearney Ward and adored teaching in Primary, even through some of her later years. She and Keith also enjoyed being service missionaries at Martin's Cove, Wyoming. Nadine supported her kids and grandkids in their many activities and could always be seen (and heard) cheering for them in the stands. She remained an avid BYU fan, and was always well-aware of their win-loss records and chances to make a "bowl game." Nothing made Nadine happier than to be surrounded by her family - barbecuing, playing games, celebrating holidays, laughing, camping, and visiting. Everyone loved to gather at Grandma's house to play cards, jump on the trampoline, eat good food, talk, and laugh. She and Keith enjoyed taking their camper out on short trips, to travel, to see their siblings and children, and to winter in St. George, Utah. Nadine will be missed by her loyal and adoring husband, Keith Moore; five children: Gwynn Miller (Dennis), Vaughn Moore (Carolyn), Brent Moore (Debbie), Cheryl Stevenson, and Marla Biddulph (Michael); twenty-five grandchildren; sixty great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sister, Verda Morford; daughter-in-law, Barbara Moore; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Smith and Cerita Hewitt; brother-in-law, Dwight Moore (Marlene); and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She is having a wonderful reunion in heaven with her parents; son, Stephen Moore; grandsons, Scott Moore and Cameron Stevenson; brothers, Dee Bradshaw and William Joseph Bradshaw; and sister, Lionne Johnson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Kearney 1st Ward building, 1860 Kearney Street, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon, and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Nadine's many family and friends were blessed with her life and service on earth, and now Heaven rejoices again at her homecoming. Until we meet again! Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nadine 6/2/1932 - 12/10/2021Madelon Moore
