Patty Jo Moore, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 23, 2021, at her home. She was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Patty was born June 23, 1948, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Merrill Carlyle Elswood and Rhea Irene Pack Elswood. She grew up attending school in Idaho Falls and graduated from Shelley High School. On April 19, 1968, she married Ross Moore in Idaho Falls. Following their wedding, Ross served in Vietnam. When he returned from Vietnam, they moved to Seattle, Washington where they resided for two years. They then returned to Idaho Falls, Idaho where they made their home and raised their family. Patty worked as a Executive Secretary for Energy Incorporated for about fifteen years. Patty loved the outdoors, enjoyed camping, golfing and attending soccer games with her boys. She had many hobbies including watching the Seattle Seahawks, sewing and completing word finds. Spending time with grandchildren brought her great joy. Patty is survived by her loving husband, Ross Moore of Idaho Falls, ID; her mother, Rhea Elswood; sons, Derick (Janece) Moore of Rigby, ID and Justin Moore of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Paul (Gloria) Elswood of Shelley, ID; granddaughter, Alexa Moore; and grandson, Mason Moore. She was preceded in death by her father, Merrill Elswood; son, Travis Moore; sister, Pam Hewit; and brother, Perry Elswood. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Patty 6/23/1948 - 3/23/2021Moore
