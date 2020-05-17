Stephen Todd Moore, 54, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away April 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Todd was born August 2, 1965, in La Grande, Oregon, to Jack Munn Moore and Pamala Hendricks Moore. He grew up in Ontario, Oregon, and the family moved to Idaho Falls when he was 12. He attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On August 20, 1985, he married Taya Lynn Hart in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Todd and Taya made their home in Rigby, where Todd owned his own business and worked as a professional tile installer. He was an expert craftsman and possessed a very special talent with tile, creating beautiful floors, kitchens, and bathrooms. Todd had two true loves: his family and the outdoors. He absolutely loved being a dad to his four amazing kids and three beautiful granddaughters. He grew up outdoors, and he continued to love riding motorcycles, hunting, and camping with his family. Any day spent in the mountains was a good day. He will be missed beyond measure. Todd is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Taya Lynn Moore of Rigby, ID; children, Tyson Moore, Magan (Geordyn) Bott, Joshua Moore, and Benjamin "Nicholas" Moore, all of Rigby, ID; grandchildren, Addisyn, Eastyn, and Ember; parents, Jack and Pamala Moore; brother, Clayton (Jena) Moore; sister, Vicki (Kurt) Nielson; brother, Mark (Heather) Moore. Todd is also survived by his parents-in-law, Linda and Steven Bradley; brother-in-law, Greg (Lisa) Hart; sister-in-law, Holly (Dwight) Cole; sister-in-law, Niki (Larry) Hansen; sister-in-law, Angie Gibbens; brother-in-law, Cory (Sara) Hart; brother-in-law, Sean Hart; and sister-in-law, Sheritee Hunter. He was loved by every single one of his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Thora Moore, Dave and Mary Bateman, and Blair Hendricks; aunts, Lana Gorrainge and Tracy Murphy; and uncles, Gerald Moore and Brian Hendricks. No services are being held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The family will have a Celebration of Life in June 2020 (date to be announced). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Todd 8/2/1965 - 4/26/2020Moore
+1
News Trending Today
-
The May 19 primary: Five races to watch
-
ICU Doc: We must mask
-
Idaho Falls bans discriminating against gay, trans people
-
Connelly: Henry Jemmett -- backcountry chef
-
Who is the Idaho Freedom Foundation?
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Jefferson County
-
Colleges and universities hope to bring students back in the fall
-
Idaho Falls extends non-discrimination law
-
VanderSloot attacks IFF because it didn’t love his one liberal bill
-
5 local candidates file campaign finance complaint