Concepcion "Connie" Moreno, 98, passed away on March 7, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 1, 1921, in Hondo, Texas. Connie married Felix Moreno Sr. and they made their home in Idaho Falls, where they raised ten children. She was a member of the Saint John Paul II Catholic Parish. She loved spending time with her family, always cooking, quilting, sitting out on the porch. Connie loved attending family reunions, and enjoyed going to the casinos and meeting new friends. She always welcomed everyone with open arms to her home. Connie is survived by her sister, Minnie Sanchez; brother, Thomas Hernandez; seven daughters, Lupe (Jack, deceased) Jockumsen, Rose (Fred) Kienlen, Vangie (David) Ceci, Erma (Morris) Jenkins, Barbara (John) McCarthy, Teresa (Anthony) Stone, Alicia (Juan) Lozano; 23 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, and 22 great-great grandchildren. Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Lorenzo Hernandez and Placida Hernandez; husband, Felix Moreno, Sr.; sons, Felix Moreno Jr., Johnny Moreno; and daughter, Dolores Gomez. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 East 17th Street. A Rosary will be held Wednesday, March 11th at 6:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with a visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Christ the King Parish Hall. The family would like to thank the nurses and care givers at Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Concepcion "Connie" 11/1/1921 - 3/7/2020Moreno
