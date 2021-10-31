Teresa Vasquez Moreno our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 27, 2021 at the age of 70. Teresa was born April 12, 1951 in Aguililla, Michoacan, Mexico to Genoveva Mendoza and Manuel Vasquez. She grew up with 10 siblings whom she loved and cared for until she met her husband of 52 years. Miguel Moreno and Teresa Vasquez married September 1, 1969 in Aguililla, Michoacan and they welcomed their first son Miguel Moreno Jr. on June 26, 1970 and on September 15, 1971 welcomed their second son Daniel Moreno. Teresa was a devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister. She owned and operated Alexandra's Musica Latina for over 25 years and enjoyed the company that her customers kept her. She enjoyed playing tennis in her younger years, cooking for her friends and family, and spending time surrounded by the people she loved. She was so grateful to meet her first great grandchild and loved every single minute she spent with him. She never denied a helping hand to anyone who needed it and she will always be remembered for the hard work ethic she possessed until the day she left our side. Teresa is survived by her husband, Miguel Moreno, her children; Miguel Moreno and Daniel Moreno, her grandchildren; Alexandra, Luis Miguel, Luis Angel, Jacquelyn, Daniel, Selena, Esteban, Pedro, Briseyda, and Daniela Moreno and her great grandchild; Kairo Erives. She was preceded in death by parents; Manuel Vasquez and Genoveva Mendoza, her brothers; Uriel Vasquez and Daniel Vasquez, and one of her favorite nephews, Sergio Elizondo. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 E 17th Street, Idaho Falls. The family will meet with friends Sunday evening from 5:00 till 8:00 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak, Shelley. A Rosary service will be Sunday at 6:00 P.M. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Teresa 4/12/1951 - 10/27/2021Vazquez Moreno