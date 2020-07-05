Brent Jack Morgan, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of July 1, 2020, while at his cabin in Palisades, Idaho. He peacefully returned to his Father in Heaven where we are sure a joyous reunion took place with his parents, his daughter Monette, brother Gene, and others who passed before him. Brent was born October 25, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Vernal Mertis Morgan and Lucile Irene Grover Morgan. He was the surprise twin following his older brother Bryan. Brent grew up in Idaho Falls attending Emerson Elementary, Central Intermediate, O.E. Bell Junior High, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School thanks to the hard work of his future wife (though he commonly claimed "I hated school!"). On November 18, 1961, he married the love of his life Sondra Lee "Sunny" Cook in Idaho Falls where they made their home and welcomed their first daughter, Michele. They were then sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on October 16, 1965, and later welcomed three additional daughters; Monette, who passed away just after birth, Janae, and Nicole. His pride and joy was his family, including his daughters, their spouses, twenty-one grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren. He dedicated his life to spending individual, quality time with each one of them. From a young age, Brent and his three brothers learned the value of hard work by helping their father with his siding business. He and his twin brother Bryan were inseparable from the moment they were born. The two of them were known troublemakers, often seen racing down the streets of Idaho Falls in their hot rods in high school. Their love for cars continued throughout their lives and together they restored multiple cars and participated in many car shows. In 1975, Brent and Sunny founded Rocky Mountain Supply. He credits his ability to start this business to his good friend, Phil Murphy, and his uncle Louis Grover who loaned him the equipment that was necessary to be successful. For the next 20 years, he worked tirelessly to provide for his family, spending many nights on the road. Through hard work and perseverance he opened additional locations in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Pocatello, Idaho, employing family and others who he welcomed as family. The business is still in the family today. In 1986, he began construction on his cabin overlooking Palisades Reservoir. He built the cabin by hand with the help of close family, and it was there that his family became inseparable. To this day you can often find four generations of his family gathered together to make memories. From 2003 to 2004, Brent and his wife served a mission on Temple Square for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There they oversaw the sister missionaries and developed a deeper love for their Savior and those they served. Brent and his wife also served in the baptistery in the Idaho Falls, Idaho temple. Brent had a strong testimony of eternal families. In retirement, Brent spent time on his many hobbies. He was an amazing handy man, constantly fixing up equipment, tinkering on his cabin, and building log bunk beds by hand for each of his grandchildren. Most mornings you could find Brent in his shop stretching out in front of a warm fire, regardless of the temperature outside. Brent had rough working hands, a soft and gentle demeanor, larger than life personality and a hearth of pure gold. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was considered an exceptional example to many of hard work and caring service. Brent had a large impact on his family and will be greatly missed by them. Brent is survived by his wife, Sondra Lee Cook Morgan, his daughters Michele (Gregory) Huntsman, Janae (Creg) Fielding, Nicole (Justin) Hall, his twenty-one grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren all of Idaho Falls, ID; his twin brother, Bryan Gary (Tameron) Morgan of Irwin, ID; brother, Terry Clifford Morgan of Idaho Falls, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernal Mertis Morgan and Lucile Irene Grover Morgan; his daughter, Monette Lee Morgan; and brother, Mertis Gene Morgan. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2355 Rollandet, with Greg Huntsman officiating. The family will visit with friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, prior to the service. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Brent 10/25/1941 - 7/1/2020Jack Morgan
