Debra "Debbie" Clements Morgan, 67 of Sugar City passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Homestead Assisted Living in St. Anthony, of complications to do with Covid and MS. She was born to Edgar Silas Clements and Dorothy Iona Merrill on March 23, 1953, in Rexburg, Idaho and she was the oldest and only daughter followed by 7 brothers. Debbie grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho and graduated from Skyline High School. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Debbie Married her sweetheart Craig H. Morgan on April 15, 1972 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho temple. Even though they weren't able to have children of their own, their house was filled with love as they were able to adopt two daughters, Wendy and Kelly, as well as taking in four foster daughters; Lavonne, Sherry, Chrystle & Teresa. And their family grew with love as Debbie was so excited to be a mother and it was one of her greatest accomplishments to teach her children skills to cook, clean, and how to have fun, as daily throughout the whole year there were many water fights and laughter. Debbie grew up with 7 brothers and everyone says that she was such a Tomboy dealing with dolls being hung and some blown up, and she never really got upset. If family members wanted to find her they only needed to look behind a doll house to find her reading books as away to get some peace and quiet. Debbie learned from Grandma Merrill how to make wedding cakes and after she married Craig started making wedding cakes for couples, as well as worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a custodian until she could no longer work and went on disability due to MS complications. Debbie was amazingly smart and could read a book and could tell you anything she read and once she read it, she always remembered it and memorized it. She wrote two books, and had started a third, but because of her health complications she wasn't able to finish the third. She also took several classes at the college and taught classes to people in her ward and in the community. If there was a family birthday or wedding, she made several cakes that were funny and beautiful. Many people won't be able to forget the Porcupine cake disaster for Great Grandpa Clements' birthday one year and the cake was a porcupine and the candles were the spikes. Let's just say it went up in flames and there wasn't much cake too be eaten but we had a lot of laughs, but I guess that's what happens when you have 85 candles. She is survived by her husband Craig Morgan, their daughters Wendy (Shane) Shipley of Sugar City, ID, Kelly (Nathan) Romine of Idaho Falls,ID , Foster daughters; Lavonne (Russ) Carpenter of Meridian, ID; Sherry Lem of Culpepper, VA; Chrystle (Jerardo) Fuentes of Middleton, ID, and Teresa (Josh) Raynor of Medical Lake, WA. They have 14 grand kids and 4 great grand kids. She is also survived by her mother Dorothy Clements of Idaho Falls, ID and her seven brothers Brad (Diana) Clements of Fort Collins, CO, James (Joanne) Clements of Plano, TX, Paul (Jackie) Clements of Burns, OR, Royce (Sherry) Clements of Idaho Falls, ID, Stuart (Lisa) Clements of Hurrican, UT, Brian (Connie) Clements of Madison, MS, Kendall (Christine) Clements of Washington, UT. She was preceded in death by her father Edgar Clements and her mother and father-in-law John & Grace Morgan. We want to thank so many people that have been with and have helped with mom over the years, many, many employees at the Madison Memorial hospital, Dr. Vincent for helping mom when she was in pain, and everyone at The Homestead in St. Anthony where mom was living. Thank you to friends and family and basically everyone in the city of Sugar City, Idaho for always being there for our mom. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Park Ward (6 North Teton, Sugar City). The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Sugar City Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com where there will be a live stream link provided the day of the funeral. Debbie 3/23/1953 - 12/15/2020Morgan
