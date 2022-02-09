Joseph Charles Morgan, 77, of Ammon, passed away February 6, 2022, at Sage Grove Assisted Living in Rigby. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Joe was born January 17, 1945, in Vancouver, Washington, to Joseph Charles Morgan and Lucille Stroud Morgan. He grew up and attended schools in Boise and graduated from Hillcrest High School in Salt Lake City. He also attended a technical college in Salt Lake City. On October 16, 1964, he married Sydney Pedler in Salt Lake City. Joe and Sydney made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Joe owned Gem State Fire Protection for 35 years. He was a member of the Idaho Falls Civitans. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, riding four wheelers, woodworking and snowmobiling. He enjoyed spending time at their home in Island Park and wintering in Arizona. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Sydney Morgan of Ammon, ID; son, Shawn Morgan of Mesquite, NV; daughter, Marnie Morgan of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Mick Morgan of Shelley, ID; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Shane Morgan. Thank you to the staff at Sage Grove Assisted Living, Aspen Home Health and Hospice, and the therapists at Life Care. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Joe 1/17/1945 - 2/6/2022Morgan