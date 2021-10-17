Rose Marre Holden Morgan (Rosie) passed away peacefully at home in Idaho Falls on September 23, 2021. Rosie was born April 1st, 1930 in Chicago, the daughter of Lloyd and Marie Holden. Not long after her birth the family moved west to Idaho where her father began his business, growing and shipping potatoes and onions. After living for a time in the Boise area, the family moved to Idaho Falls. Rosie graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1948. She attended the University of Utah where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. After a blind date and a whirlwind courtship, in February 1950, she married Rex D. Morgan of Downey, Idaho. They settled in Idaho Falls, where Rex joined Lloyd's business and expanded into other ventures. They celebrated 65 years of marriage and raised four loving children. They enjoyed golfing, traveling in their motor home, playing bridge and entertaining in Idaho Falls, Scottsdale and at the family cabin in Island Park. Rosie lit up a room when she entered it. Beautiful inside and out, she was kind, caring and always a willing conversationalist. Rosie loved reading mysteries and playing games with family, friends and her grandchildren. A consummate entertainer, she took great pleasure in planning events for her dinner clubs, bridge clubs, Island Park Ladies Club and many family gatherings. A life well lived and filled with joy, Rosie was a very strong woman. Beating cancer and overcoming tragedy, she remained sharp and vibrant until the end. Rosie was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Marie Holden, her loving husband Rex, daughter Courtney Morgan, son-in-law Randy Stimpson and her beloved grandchild, Sadie Morgan. She is survived by her daughter Alexis Rippel (Paul), Holden Morgan (Stefanie) and Liz Loughney (Richard). Grandchildren, Ben Rippel, Malory Morgan, Kate Rippel, Mimi Loughney, Sally Loughney (Jackie) and her great grandchild, Jasper Loughney. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Lupe Jockumsen; an important part of our family, for her love, friendship and kind caregiving, provided over the years. The family will have a private celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Idaho Talking Books (https://libraries.idaho.gov/tbs/) or the Idaho Commission Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Rose 4/1/1930 - 9/23/2021Marre Morgan
