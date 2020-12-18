Brian Kent Morishita, age 71, passed away from COVID-19 on December 13, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Brian was born on January 1, 1949, to Sadao and Ruth Imaizumi Morishita in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the second of four sons. Brian was raised on the family farm in the close-knit community of Osgood where he attended Osgood Elementary. Osgood and the friends he made there would be a special memory to him always. He would later reminisce that as a child, he was always eager to leave Idaho, and although he did later enjoy traveling widely in his career, he realized that Eastern Idaho was where he belonged, and he remained there throughout his life. In 1967, the family moved to Idaho Falls where Brian attended junior high school at O.E. Bell and Clair E. Gale. In 1967, he was in the first class to graduate from Skyline High School. He then attended Idaho State University where he earned a degree in sociology and spent summers working for the Bureau of Land Management fighting forest fires. After graduation, Brian worked for several years in Pocatello at Wycoff Distributing as a terminal manager. Then he began a career at Idaho National Engineering laboratory. Brian's diverse and accomplished career there spanned nearly 40 years. He was a business systems analyst, business systems manager, and financial planner for multiple INL organizations. From 1996 to 2012, he was the executive director of the Financial Management Systems Integration Council for improving government financial management effectiveness. Finally he worked at the Center for Advanced Energy Studies on a team that reviewed and selected new and innovative proposals for cutting edge research. He retired in 2015. In 1985, Brian married Christine Spaulding Morishita. Christine was his best friend, soul mate, and the love of his life. He became a father when he adopted Christine's daughter Natalie (whom he affectionately referred to as "Pup"). Brian would go on to have four grandchildren, Dominic, Emily, Hailey, and Whitney, who were his pride and joy. Some of his happiest hours were spent with his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. Brian loved sports, initially football and baseball. As an adult, he became a competitive tennis player, winning a number of local tournaments. He also loved the outdoors including skiing, boating, and water-skiing. He later became an avid fly-fisherman, and an adherent of "catch and release," taking Christine on trips throughout Montana, Wyoming, and Northern Idaho in their camping trailer. Brian had a lifelong love of service and mentoring. From 1984 to the present, he worked tirelessly helping the suffering alcoholic find recovery. He was also active in the Japanese-American Citizen League, holding the office of local club chapter president, district governor of the intermountain District Council, and he was also active on the national level. Other jobs he especially enjoyed were working as a ski instructor and a campground host. "When Brian left this mortal world on Sunday, December 13, he experienced an immediate release from the illness of his COVID ravaged body. He was free of pain and the long struggle to recover. He was happier than he had ever been. He was met by family and friends who had passed before, and it was a joyful reunion. In awe he witnessed a world that made our world a mere shadow in comparison. He saw streams and lakes and rivers and trees and mountains more glorious than anything on earth. I sense that he was astonished by the love from his Higher Power that surrounded and filled him. Brian sought to do God's will on a daily basis on earth and now he knows that God in an intimate way. My husband is very much alive and active in every way. He is still serving us and watching over us, though we can't see him. When you think of him, you might listen, and he will be there. Thank you so much for loving him." - Christine, his loving wife. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The service will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the City of Refuge at 840 Park Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID, 83402; or the Bonneville Humane Society at 444 N Eastern Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Brian 1/1/1949 - 12/13/2020Kent Morishita
